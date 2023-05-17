Elom Adablah, known by his stage name E.L, a rapper and producer has revealed he was fined heavily for sampling ‘Efa Wo Ho B3n’ choral song.

Two years after he released the banger, E.L disclosed he was sued for the unauthorized usage of the intellectual property.

He said in an interview on Property FM as reported by Mynewsgh that “That one they sued me and I had to pay some heavy block but it has made me learn my lesson”.

The one-time Artiste of the Year said he has learnt better not to incorporate any foreign elements in his songs other than the usual street jargons.

He made the comments in relation to his new song, Chop Life which he sang certain Ga terms he said he believes are not owned by any entity.

“So with the lines that I used in my Chop Life song as for that one yawa no go come. As for that one it’s our street rhymes that I used in my song so it doesn’t really belong to anybody and my mum is a Ga native woman,” he explained

He posited “So I feel I’m entitled to use some of our jargons and our street anthem in my songs and it’s something we grew up singing but nobody came to hold anybody’s neck.”

