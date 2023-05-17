After many years of being off the scenes, fans have finally got a glimpse of talented gospel musician Georgia Adjei.

Georgia was a powerhouse in the early 2000s and blessed Ghanaians with timeless hits including Boa Me Awurade Yesu, Nea Waye Me, Otiase Fo, Ebenezer, among others.

However, after her ordination as a Lady Rev, her focus shifted to the preaching work, paving way for new crop of artistes to shine and she has been living on the low.

Kind courtesy Piesie Esther’s thanksgiving dinner, Georgia was spotted among the crowd, and her presence brought some joy to other guests whose lives she has impacted.

Piesie gave her a honorary welcome as a special guest and eulogized her before the august crowd.

What many do not know is that Georgia is one of the few gospel gurus who groomed Piesie when she was introduced into the industry. For that, Piesie gave her her flowers.

Georgia was looking evergreen and her infectious smiles elicited nostalgia to the times when she was a popular face on screens.

She currently rocks a low cut which has brought some youthful side of her, despite being mature in age.

Watch video below: