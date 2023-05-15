A new Guinness World Record has been set and the holder is none other than Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci.

After 88 excruciating hours filled with groans, tears and fiercely determination, the Akwa Ibom native smashed the current cook-a-thon (cook marathon) record set by India’s Lata Tondon in 2019.

She surpassed the 87 hours, 45 minutes with the help of hundreds of Nigerians gathered at the Amore Gardens, Lagos, to offer their unwavering support.

Despite breaking the record at exactly 7:15 GMT, Hilda will still cook till later in the evening to attain her personal feat of 96 hours.

She has cooked over 120 various meals and served over 3,000 supporters at no charge.

Loud jubilations erupted at the venue when she hit the record-breaking mark, as she broke down in tears.

She took some few minutes break to interact with her supporters, mainly celebrities and politicians.

Meanwhile, the most-recent record holder, Lata Tondon and the official Guinness Book of Records organizers have rallied support for her.

An hour before she became history, Lala said she was hoping to see Baci’s name engraved in the World Record.

“If e easy, run am. Now, we’re off to set a new record,” Hilda bragged in a tweet that has garnered over 250,000 engagements in 25 minutes.

Hilda has secured multiple endorsements from top brands and all-expense paid trips across the world, starting from Maldives.

Prior to attaining this feat, Hilda Baci won the Jollof Cook War held in 2021 and walked away with a $5,000 cash prize.

