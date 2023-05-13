Reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has received two brand new cars from his management after emerging Artiste of the Year at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Blacko, as he is otherwise known, was surprised by the label record Empire for the huge accomplishment.

The fast-rising star won four awards at last week’s ceremony which includes the prestigious Artiste of the Year award.

The video, which has attracted a lot of goodwill messages for the musician, was shared on Twitter by SikaOfficial1.

He beat stiff competition from Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Camidoh, KiDi and King Promise to win the award.

The talented youngster is expected to hold his debut New York City show on May 20, 2023.




