Actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, has spoken out about his relationship with his best friend and fellow contender, Fred Nuamah, amid challenges in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency parliamentary primary.

In an interview with Joy News, Mr Dumelo expressed confidence in his victory despite challenges that have caused a delay in the primaries.

Mr Dumelo clarified that his relationship with Mr Nuamah, who he has been friends with for almost two decades, is now strictly professional.

“If I see him, I will say hi and ask how he is, and move on,” Mr Dumelo stated, adding that he didn’t think Mr Nuamah would behave the way he currently is if he were still a true friend.

Regarding the timing of the primaries, Mr Dumelo said that he believes they will be held within the next three months, and that he is confident all the issues will be addressed by then so that he can secure the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat for the NDC in the 2024 elections.

When asked about the NDC presidential primary, Mr Dumelo predicted a resounding victory for Mr Mahama, stating, “I doubt delegates will not vote for Mahama. Mahama will win hands down.”

