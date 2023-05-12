Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has taken a swipe at government following the tragic boat incident which claimed the lives of nine children.

Mr Jantuah has questioned why government has refused to put in place proactive measures when such tragedies keep reoccurring in parts of the country.

“It’s not happened once, maybe if it’s happened once we will let it go, it’s happened more than five times. Even the ones that happen that we don’t hear plenty.

“Are we serious people, so is government bothered about the people and how the people live and how the people travel? And you build a school that children have to go back and forth. Do we teach the children how to swim, do we give them protective jackets?” he lashed out on Accra-based TV3.

Some nine school children drowned at Faana after a boat carrying them capsized as they were returning from school on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

There were 12 people on board, including a 12-year boat owner and there were only three survivors.

Although initially, one child was unaccounted for, her body was found after a search on Thursday morning.

But to Mr Jantuah, these children could have survived if they had live jackets on or even knew how to swim.

He has, therefore, proposed that pupils who cross rivers to school in all parts of Ghana are provided with protective jackets and taken through swimming lessons.

According to him, this will ensure their safety and reduce fatalities in boat accidents.

Mr Jantuah also urged community leaders, government, and other stakeholders to work hand-in-hand to come up with solutions to curb the situation.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has commiserated with the bereaved families after the unfortunate incident.

