Daughter of controversial politician, Akua Donkor, has showered accolades on her mother ahead of the Mother’s Day celebration.

Yaa Asantewaa took to Facebook to pay tribute to her mother who is also founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party.

She described her mother, Akua Donkor, as a bold woman who is still seeking to be President of Ghana one day.

Yaa Asantewaa shared a photo of herself and her mother and wrote:

“So am so proud to be the daughter of this wonderful woman ….God bless you my sweet mom as we celebrate mothers.”

Below is her post on Facebook: