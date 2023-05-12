The maiden edition of the Hitz FM’s Hitz Tertiary show was a huge success thanks to the students of BlueCrest University college who showed up in their numbers.

All work and no play, they say, makes Jack a dull boy. It is for this reason Ghana’s best entertainment radio channel thought it wise to bring some fun to university students as part of their extra curricular activities.

Spearheaded by the indefatigable host DJ Mercury Quaye, the train landed in Bluecrest college for the maiden edition of the show.

It was an unforgettable moment for the lovely students who participated in various games and battles organised for them.

Games such as Ludo, scrabble, dame game, fashion shows, dance and rap battles, shooting arrows and other interesting games were at their disposal.

The participants were also treated to good music and food amid the games.

Special thanks to the administration of Bluecrest University College and OpenLabs Ghana for making this possible. Let’s do this again!

MORE

For now, swipe and go through the frozen moments at our maiden tertiary event.