Her career had just reached a new high with the release of the 2009 hit song, “Wagye M’enkwa.” The gospel song got many people talking, with fans projecting more success for Ewura Abena.

But life got in the way. The artiste said there were some family and financial issues weighing on her, which led to depression and suicidal thoughts. Her two subsequent albums did not receive as much acclaim.

However, the worst part of this toll on her mental health was her inability to share her troubles with anyone.

Speaking on JoyNews, the ‘This Far’ singer said an expert advised her to speak to her mother as her support system to fight depression.

She said that approach was helping her make some progress, but then there was another sudden development: Ewura Abena’s mother died, leaving her to her own devices.

“To be fair, at a point in time, I needed somebody to tell me ‘you are beautiful’, ‘you can sing’, ‘you have a nice voice’, ‘I needed my mother to remind me,” she explained.

The musician recounted that, on one of those episodes, she had decided to find joy by posting a decent photograph of herself on Facebook.

But a comment from another social user derailed all her attempt to find a ray of sunshine that day.

“So I put a picture and someone came in and wrote, ‘So you’ve stopped the music and now you’re doing slay queen?’ It was a decent nice picture,” she said on the AM Show.

This reaction got to her as she told the host; “that simple comment broke me. Because I put in a lot of effort to smile at that time.”

She lamented the level of negativity being perpetrated on social media and its propensity to heighten people’s anxiety.

“When it comes to depression and anxiety you just manage it, it doesn’t go,” she added.

She advised persons going through depression to seek help and try to stay in circles of individuals who reinforce positivity.

Ewura Abena bagged nominations at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in the Songwriter of the Year and Best New Artiste categories.

She said these recognitions meant a lot to her and provided her with a much-needed sense of fulfillment.

