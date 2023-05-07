More than 3,000 individuals have come together with the Effutu community to celebrate the finale of the 2023 Aboakyer Festival with the Akosolontoba dance, also known as the Atopa dance.

The annual festival features Nananom, who will either ride in a palanquin or line up in a single file.

During the dance, men are seen swaying their hips behind women, showcasing the unique culture of Effutu.

According to Nananom, the cultural dance permits unmarried individuals to participate and also provides a chance for some men to express their interest in women.

Check out some photos below: