President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo have been spotted in the company of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at King Charles’ coronation in London.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu and his wife, Lady Julia, clad in bespoke Kente, attended the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, whereas President Akufo-Addo wore a dapper suit with the First Lady in a colourful kente.