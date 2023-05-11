Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, has begged for prayers as he makes steady recovery following a surgery.

Falz announced he is currently mobility restricted after he tore his ligament (ACL injury) in November 23 last year while playing football.

The situation, he said was pretty serious and painful and left him with no option that to undergo surgery to correct the complete tear.

The rapper underwent a successful surgery on May 2, 2023, but the road to recovery, he said, has not been an easy one.

Though he was discharged the same day, he revealed in a video chronicling his journey, that he has been using crutches as walking aid.

The video captured him in a weak state in the hospital in London where he was operated on.

Watch video below: