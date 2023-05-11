Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has predicted doom for presidential aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

According to him, Dr Duffuor has “fallen into a trap” set up by the party as a result of the injunction law suit he has filed against the upcoming primaries.

“The dark horses in the NDC are at play. This is the third trap. This trap is for Dr Kwabena Duffuor. As he has sent the case to court he is finished in the NDC. The character assassination, that’s NDC for you.”

Mr Jacobs said the NDC has a one-way direction in its flagbearership race

“Their flagbearership is a one-way traffic. That’s the NDC for you. Until 2024 Dr Bawumia wins the election, then we shall see the direction of the NDC. But so far as we are concerned now, it’s a one-way traffic.”

He disclosed that he refused an offer to be a part of Dr Duffuor’s campaign team.

Mr Jacobs mentioned that although he is not an NPP member, he endorsed the candidature of Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia because sometimes personality supersedes a party’s interest.

“Kwabena Duffuor called me to come and support him. I said no, once I’ve declared for Dr Bawumia. I’m not an NPP, I will not support the NPP but I’m supporting Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Dr Duffuor, on Tuesday filed a suit against the party following what he says are some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters register to be used for the exercise.

The Electoral Commission says it will not supervise the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 13, until all legal issues associated with it are resolved.

However, NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, has disclosed that the court will hear a motion brought against the party’s presidential primaries on Friday, instead of the initial May 15, which is a Monday.

The new date is crucial for the party because its planned presidential and parliamentary primaries is slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

