Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Kwesi Arthur, has set the internet buzzing with photos to outdoor his new look.

Kwesi Arthur a few months ago took to his Instagram page to share photos without his signature dreadlocks.

The photos attracted questions and mixed reactions from followers including scores of creative arts players.

The latest photos have, however, captured the rapper with a low cut commonly known as sweat in the local dialect.

He has once again posted the photos on his Instagram page but with no caption, leaving fans and followers to express themselves about it.

The likes of Bosom Pyung, Kweku Flick, Medikal among others have all rushed to his comment section to praise him.

Scores of fans and followers have also expressed delight over the new hairstyle.

ALSO READ: