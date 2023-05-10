Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has filed an interlocutory injunction against the party’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

According to court documents dated May 9, 2023, five respondents have been named in the suit as follows: the General Secretary of the NDC, the Director of the Elections Directorate, fellow flagbearer hopefuls John Mahama and Kojo Bonsu and the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The defendants, according to the writ, have been ordered to enter their appearance within eight days of being served with the legal documents.

The writ added that failure to comply with the order may result in a judgment being passed in their absence without further notice.

A number of exhibits have also been filed aside from the motion on notice and the statement of claim, one of them being a WhatsApp communication with NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey.

The interaction is with respect to the failure of the Election Committee of the party to deliver on its timeline to make the mandated voter list and photo album to be used for voting available.

