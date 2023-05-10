Former President John Mahama has lamented about the current economic hardship Ghanaians are facing.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has failed woefully in honouring its promises to Ghanaians in the build to the 2016 elections.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful said Ghanaians were deceived by the current government to vote for them in the said elections.

Addressing party faithful in the Upper West Region, Mr Mahama said the citizenry were better off in 2016 than they are in the current economic situation.

He, thus, urged the party members to work hard to ensure the party returns to power to implement policies that will ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians.

“In 2016 all the lies they told and all the propaganda they told, Ghanaians can now see. All the preaching that we were sitting on money and yet we are hungry and the claims that Ghanaians were suffering, Ghanaians are now suffering more than they were in 2016.

“Any work that anyone does, you hardly get profit. I can beat my chest and say in 2016 our lives were far better than we are today,” Mr Mahama said.