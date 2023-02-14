Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Kwesi Arthur, has set tongues wagging on social media after sharing a photo without his dreadlocks.

He took to his Instagram page to debut his new look which has attracted questions and mixed reactions from followers including scores of creative arts players.

In the photo the rapper wore a yellow cap as he held his dreadlocks in his left hand closer to the ear in a pose as if he was making a phone call.

As he hinted at selling the cut locks, Joselyn Dumas, Ms Banks, Kwadwo Sheldon, Kofi Mole, Fameye among other celebrities have reacted to the news.

Kwesi Arthur wrote: African extensions for sale.

Check out the photo below: