Rapper and singer, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, known as Kwesi Arthur, has revealed some struggling moments that encouraged him to work harder as an upcoming artiste.

Recounting how his musical journey began, he revealed how he stayed in a rain all night at an event but was never given the opportunity to perform.

In an interview with Roselyn Felli on Friday, he indicated that most event organisers turned him down due to his style of music.

“…Maybe they thought my style then wasn’t trendy enough or it wasn’t what was on and what everyone was used to because I feel my music is really different. I was more introspective, I was more of talking about my story when everyone was doing the danceable vibe and I had people turn me down.”

“Going to shows, I spoke to one of the organisers who was putting the names down who said he was going to make me perform. I stayed from 5 pm to 2 am, I stayed in the rain and it rained on me till 2:30 – 3 am but I never performed. The next day, I went to do the same thing. I feel all these things happen to strengthen you,” he explained on Prime Morning.

According to him, all the struggling moments help encourage and advance the music career of every individual artiste.

As one of the few artistes who took advantage of social media to publish his hit songs, he commended the internet for contributing to the establishment of his career.

“The internet is the future. The internet gives grounds for everyone to shine and make a name for themselves. It’s a great source to use to boost whatever you’re doing, and I’m thankful I could make it through the internet.”

The rapper has released a new song titled “Animal” which features singer and songwriter, Dayonthetrack. He is also booked to perform at some events, including this year’s Afrochella, which happens on December 27.

As to when he is going to organise his own show, he said, “Next year.”

MORE: