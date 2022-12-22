Congratulations are still in order for National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, over his marriage on Wednesday.

Mr Gyamfi tied the knot in a colourful ceremony with his longtime girlfriend, Irene in a private ceremony.

Following the marriage, one thing that has caught the attention of many Ghanaians is Mrs Gyamfi’s beauty.

As more of her unseen photos prior to the marriage continue to pop on social media, Ghanaians cannot help but admire her more amid commendations that the outspoken politician has eye for good things.

The latest photos were shared on NDC Eye’s Facebook page and Sweet Maame Adwo’s Instagram page.

Credit: Sweet Maame Adwoa Instagram

The newest bride was captured serving fashion goals in blue jeans and a pair of heels full of smiles.

ALSO READ:

Beautiful photos drop as Sammy Gyamfi marries longtime girlfriend

My husband is jealous – NDC lady tagged as Sammy Gyamfi’s wife cries

The caption of the photo read If Sammy Gyamfi did not pay 12 billion cedis to the wife’s family as bride price he has cheated the family. Sammy got good taste.

This has generated massive reactions on social media.