A 39-year-old farmer from Assin Anwiasu, Kwabena Ebo, is currently battling for his life at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu after an unknown assailant inflicted cutlass wounds on him while asleep.

The victim has three children with his wife, but, another man claims the last born is his, therefore, he’ll do anything possible to take the child, a situation which usually creates confusion between the two men.

According to eyewitnesses, they heard the victim screaming for help in his room around 9:30 pm on Tuesday when he had returned from work and was in bed.

They rushed to the scene to find the victim in a pool of blood with his wrist and some of the fingers chopped off and his head, cheek, and back with deep cuts.

They told Adom News the victim was then rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu for intensive care.

The victim is currently in a coma and can’t talk and residents suspect the man who is fighting with him over a child may have committed the crime.

No arrest has been made so far.