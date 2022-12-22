Children, adult male and female patients, are forced to share the same ward at the Forifori Health Centre in the Afram Plains District of the Eastern Region due to lack of space.

The situation, according to the Principal Physician Assistant in-charge of the Centre, Nathaniel Baah, is causing a lot of inconvenience to the sick.

He disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

Dr Baah indicated that the OPD and other wards at the facility are dilapidated which could cause harm to patients.

He noted that the current state of the facility has made it difficult to meet the health needs of residents at Forifori.

Even more worrying, Dr Baah said is the lack of accommodation for nurses and midwives at the facility making the delivery of healthcare a herculean task.

He said if nothing is done to change the situation, there will be no healthcare professionals in the town.

As an immediate measure, chief of Forifori, Nana Ofori Payin Yeboah I, said they will hold a fundraising event on December 27, 2022 to garner financial support for the rehabilitation of the Health Centre.

He said the initiative is to complement government’s efforts in the provision of quality healthcare for people in the Forifori community.

“Government cannot do it alone so we as indigenes have decided to raise funds to renovate the Forifori clinic,” he stated.

Nana Ofori Payin Yeboah I appealed to Forifori indigenes both home and abroad and philanthropists to help improve the quality of healthcare in the community.