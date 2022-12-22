Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), George Krobea Asante, has engaged the leadership of the various driver unions at Akoasi in the Eastern Region over the reduction in transport fares.

The meeting of Mr Krobea who doubles as Assemblyman of Akoasi Ahenbronum Electoral Area also brought together the Unit Committee and the Chief Inspector in charge of the Akoasi Police Station.

This comes on the back of a directive from the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the GPRTU of TUC last Friday.

In a statement, Mr Krobea announced the stakeholder engagement was to help decide favourable reductions to ease the burden on passengers.

“Considering the distance from Nkawkaw to Akoasi (19.5 km) and that of Akoasi to Abirem, and juxtaposing with the new fares chart issued by the GPRTU and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council, it was resolved that all taxis from Nkawkaw to Akoasi and from Akoasi to Abirem must charge GHC9.00.

“Per the calculations, it was supposed to be GHC8.50, but due to the difficulty in getting 0.50P change, it was agreed to be adjusted or pegged at GHC9.00,” the statement read in parts.

This proactive measure was taken to prevent any unpleasant occurrences between drivers and the travelling public.

The statement has, therefore, directed all drivers and passengers to strictly comply with the agreed fares to help prevent any unpleasant situations.

He further expressed appreciation to the leadership of the various driver unions at Akoasi, the Chief Inspector in charge of the Akoasi Police Station and the Unit Committee of Akoasi for attending the meeting.