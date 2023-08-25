In a shocking and harrowing tale of betrayal, a woman narrowly escaped death after discovering that her own husband had hired a hitman to end her life.

The incident, which reads like a real-life thriller, unfolded in a quiet suburban neighborhood of Uganda, leaving her with disbelief.

The woman, identified as Madina, told media men of Afrimax English that her husband was infuriated that she traveled back empty handed from Oman where she was working, knowing fully well they were facing financial turmoils.

This led to a rift between her husband, and to top it all off, she got pregnant at a time another offer was in.

On the fateful day, she recounted that her husband invited her out for a romantic sitting under the pretext of mending their rift only for her to return to a pitch dark home.

Upon locating her room, she was greeted with slashes from a machete by unseen men. However, she heard her husband voice, ordering the hit men on how to finish her off.

They continued slashing her in the head and face, as well as cutting off her fingers. It took her playing dead for her husband and the hitmen to end the attack and flee the scene.

It took Madina four months to regain consciousness and over a year to heal from her wounds.

On how her husband was arrested, the mother-of-two narrated that her husband and one of the hitmen had a misunderstanding over cash, which prompted the hitman to turn himself in to the police.

He confessed his role in the crime and tipped the police on all accomplices including Madina’s husband.

He never denied the accusation and was sentenced to four years imprisonment. He was, however, tight-lipped on the motive behind the crime.