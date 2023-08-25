The Canada branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared its support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the party’s Super Delegates Conference.

They argue that, he is a viable candidate who will break the eight and retain the NPP in power.

National Organiser of NPP Canada branch, Yakubu Alhassan, popularly known as Mo, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

He said they have the support and blessing of all members in Canada to vote massively for the Vice President to be among the five candidates to be elected on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Mo indicated that, people in the diaspora have fallen in love with the digitilisation drive being undertaken by Dr Bawumia in Ghana.

He cited how travelling in Ghana has become smooth due to the use of Ghana card and digital channel being used at the Airport all thanks to the vision of the Vice President.

Also, he said Dr Bawumia is a unifier and now the role model all the Latter-day Saints in NPP look up to because “it tells us that though we are not part of founding fathers, our contributions will be recognised.

Mr Alhassan urged other delegates to vote for Dr Bawumia who has defended NPP from opposition to government.