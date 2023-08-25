Yaw Boateng, spokesperson for Francis Addai-Nimoh, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he is confident that his boss will be one of the top five candidates in the party’s special delegates conference on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Friday, he said the team was very certain of their success even in the primaries in November, as they had adequately prepared and were ready for the contest.

“We as a team in Francis Addai-Nimoh’s camp are resolute in whatever that we are doing, and we know that at the end of the polls, our candidate will emerge as one of the five people to be selected by the party to go into the major election to elect the ultimate person to become the flagbearer of which we know it will be Francis Addai-Nimoh at the end of the day.”

“So we are very certain and prepared towards that and everything is working in our way,” Mr Boateng stated.

Meanwhile, the top five who have come out strongly and are likely to be tipped include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister of Trade, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Energy Minister Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, and former general secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.