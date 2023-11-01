A New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has expressed his unwavering optimism about his chances of winning the upcoming primaries of the party.

Speaking on PM Express, Mr Addai-Nimoh emphasised that surprises often happen in elections.

When questioned about his prospects in the primaries, he responded, “Why do we have surprises in elections? If you have a 100-meter race and you have Usain Bolt in the race, are you going to run away from the race? Do you know what will happen to Usain Bolt in the course of the race?”

Recent polls conducted by some research outfits have predicted that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would win the primaries massively to represent NPP in the general election

While Global Info Analytics projects that a run-off would be likely with Dr Bawumia leading with 43.5%, a poll conducted by the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI) in the UK and The Outcomes International in Ghana, found that the Vice President has a commanding lead over his rivals, with 80.8% of the support of delegates.

Nonetheless, Mr Addai-Nimoh is sure of his chances of securing victory come Saturday, November 4.

The aspiring presidential candidate acknowledged that he wasn’t relying on a miracle but pointed out the unpredictability of election polls.

He shared an anecdote from the Super delegates selection process, where he was initially counted out but ultimately made the mark. This experience led him to believe that his chances were not as bleak as some might assume.

“I am not counting on a miracle, but you know some of these polls don’t always give the accuracy of the election result. In the Super delegates, Addai-Nimoh was counted out but I made the mark. So I don’t accept that it is impossible for Addai-Nimoh to win the NPP Presidential primaries. You never know,” he said.

He further added, “Even on this very platform, maybe, some of our delegates will be watching, and from the conversation, minds will change for them to say, This is also a quality material that we have and will fit into the position that he’s seeking within the party”.

The NPP is set to hold its primaries on Saturday, November 4, 2023 and as the race for the party’s presidential ticket unfolds, whoever wins the upcoming primaries is set to help NPP break the 8.