A number of delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region are confident Freda Akosua Prempeh would be retained to represent the party as its parliamentary candidate.

They have, therefore, thrown their support behind the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) on the conviction that she deserves another term to continue her developmental agenda in the constituency.

According to them, Freda Prempeh, who doubles as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has made remarkable achievements in the areas of job creation, entrepreneurship, sanitation, health, education, and other social interventions.

The projects include the construction of a Fire Service Training School at Abuom, water, sanitation, and health facilities, as well as roads among others.

The three-term MP was commended for achieving several milestones since she took over at the Ministry of Sanitation.

The delegates have assured her of their backing to enable her to complete ongoing projects across the 25 electoral areas in the constituency.

“After the completion of the Fire Service School, many qualified young people in the constituency will be recruited into the Fire Service as a way of job creation”, Victor Owusu of the New Town electoral area said.

Samuel Boateng of Tromo Electoral Area also said “the Tromo electoral area has benefitted from the toilet facility, durbar grounds and others”, while Ama Serwaa of Duayaw Nkwanta said, “Hon Freda Prempeh has constructed more than 130 boreholes and other water projects across the constituency, not to talk of the road constructions. Nobody knows the constituency more than her.”

The three-term tenure of Madam Prempeh has seen the construction of 115 boreholes, 10 durbar grounds, an astroturf sports complex, provision of 1,000 streetlights, 200 solar streetlights to deprived communities, construction of 11 CHPS compounds, 25 sanitary facilities, 25 educational infrastructures, and provision of 400,000 cashew seedlings to farmers.

Other ongoing projects are increasing the national electricity grid coverage in the constituency to 90%, construction of the NPP constituency office, and a 20-seater sanitary facility at Terchire.

The Twewaho Nkwanta community benefited from a mechanized borehole, while electrical poles have been erected for the extension of electricity to the community.

Some 900 Senior High School students are currently on a scholarship sponsored by the office of the Tano North MP, Freda Prempeh.

Given these projects and initiatives, the delegates registered their unflinching support to Madam Prempeh, convinced that she has impacted lives positively hence the majority of electorates would endorse her candidature to maintain her representative status for the constituency in parliament.

Madam Prempeh faces off Dr. Gideon Boako, spokesperson of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP parliamentary primary in the Tano North Constituency on January 27, 2023.

