The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has urged parliamentary aspirants to engage in respectful discourse and healthy competition ahead of the primaries.

The election is set for Saturday, January 27, 2024 to elect candidate in areas the ruling party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

In a goodwill message issued on Tuesday, January 23, Mr. Ntim charged aspirants to campaign with decorum, mutual respect, and a firm dedication to non-violence.

He underscored the need for candidates to align their campaign with the core values of the NPP.

“Our party is built on principles, and it is crucial that our internal processes, such as the upcoming primaries, serve as evidence of our commitment to upholding established values of democracy” Mr. Ntim added.

The National Chairman urged aspirants to focus their campaigns on the merits of their vision, ideas, and plans for delegates and constituents, steering clear of personal animosities and divisive rhetoric.

“The success of our party lies not in bringing each other down but rather in building each other up and united in our common purpose to serve the people of our nation.”

