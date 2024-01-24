The Lagos State Command has arrested a Nigerian man who attempted to sell his company’s car in order to raise money to relocate his family to Ghana.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Hundeyin said that the State Criminal Investigation Department got information on January 16, regarding a Toyota Hilux vehicle suspected to have been stolen.

Police detectives began investigating and they traced the car to Ilukogun village, a boundary between Lagos State and Ogun.

The PPRO said that the vehicle was recovered from one Arthur Benjamin in the said Village.

The suspect was arrested and he confessed to stealing the vehicle from his workplace, with the intention to sell it and relocate to Ghana with his family.

Hundeyin added that the investigation is still ongoing.