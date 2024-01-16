Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako has disclosed that his alternative name, Freedom Jacob Caesar, functions as a persona for him.

During an exclusive interview on Asempa FM‘s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday, Bediako said having a dual identity is not amiss and that he is globally recognized by the name Freedom Jacob.

Despite not being involved in the entertainment industry, Bediako considers himself a universal figure comparable to renowned musicians like Jay Z and Sean Carter.

He pointed out that while his given name, Nana Kwame, reflects his corporate persona, Freedom Jacob Caesar is a character that offers him a form of protection.

Addressing any potential confusion surrounding his dual identity, Mr. Bediako urged Ghanaians to understand that both names refer to the same individual.

He added that even the internet acknowledges his alter ego, Freedom Jacob Caesar.

In the pursuit of his political ambitions, Nana Kwame Bediako has launched a political movement named the New Force.

With around 150 billboards strategically placed across Ghana, he is actively promoting his presidential aspirations for the 2024 election.

