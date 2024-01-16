As the December 2024 general elections in Ghana draw near, the spotlight intensifies on the impending choice of the country’s next president, amplifying political speculations.

Scheduled for December 7, 2024, the general elections will determine, not only the president but also the Members of Parliament.

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, being term-limited, is ineligible for re-election.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have already elected their flagbearers: Vice President Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia for the NPP and former President John Dramani Mahama for the NDC.

In addition to these prominent figures, Kofi Akpaloo, a Ghanaian politician, is set to compete on the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) ticket.

While smaller political parties like the Conventions People’s Party (CPP), the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), the People’s National Convention (PPP), and Hassan Ayariga’s All People’s Congress (ANC) are yet to select their flagbearers, several individuals have declared their intention to run as independent candidates.

Notable among them are former Trade Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr. Sam Ankrah, and Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar.

Additionally, Samuel Apea-Danquah, a one-time Member of Parliament hopeful, is said to be gearing up to contest as an independent candidate.

However, It is unclear whether Christian Kwabena Andrew, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the founder and 2020 flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) party, would still contest the general election this year.