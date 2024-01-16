During the recent holiday season, several police officers on patrol duty have revealed that they turned down bribery attempts from civilians.

In 2021, the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) identified the Ghana Police Service as one of the most corrupt institutions in the country.

Subsequent research in 2022, conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service in collaboration with other anti-corruption stakeholders, ranked the Police Service as the most corrupt among 23 sampled institutions.

In response to these findings, Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, vehemently rejected the characterization of the Police Service as the most corrupt institution.

He challenged the credibility of the research, dismissing it as questionable.

Despite the controversies surrounding the reputation of the police, there appears to be a concerted effort to restore the image of the service, as noted by some social commentators.

During an evaluation session of police operations at the Police Headquarters, junior personnel shared instances of rejecting bribes.

General Constable Sowu reported, “We received guidance on avoiding extortion, and when on duty, some civilians attempted to offer us money. Fortunately, we consistently declined such offers by the grace of God.”

Another member of the police patrol team corroborated General Constable Sowu’s account, stating, “Some drivers attempted to give money to our colleagues, but they refused. There’s a perception that police always accept bribes, and we are determined to change that narrative.”