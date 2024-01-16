The High Court in Accra has adjourned the case in which Daniel Asiedu is standing trial for the death of the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament (MP), JB Danquah-Adu to January 31.

This was because the seven member jury panel hearing the case was not properly constituted, as one of them is said to have traveled.

Mr Asiedu alias Sexy Don Don has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder and is standing trial.

He has also denied the charge of robbery while together with Vincent Bossu alias Agongo have been charged for conspiracy to rob.

Both are still in lawful custody with Prosecution calling witnesses. The investigator currently in the witness box.

ALSO READ: