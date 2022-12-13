A young woman, who got pregnant in police custody in Keta in the Volta Region earlier this year while awaiting trial for murder, Godsway Ablorde, made a brief appearance before a Ho High Court last Thursday (December 1) holding her newborn baby.

The court, presided over by Justice George Boadi, was told that on January 11 this year, the accused, 24, a resident of Woe, bought petrol from a fuel station in the town and then travelled to Anloga, where she also bought a box of matches.

The court heard that Godsway turned up at the Lagoon View Restaurant at Anloga and asked the manager whether he had sacked the deceased, Wutsika Ami Kokuiea, as she (accused) instructed him to do earlier.

The accused then saw the deceased sitting on a plastic chair at the restaurant and got infuriated by her presence.

Subsequently, Godsway rushed towards the woman, poured the petrol on her and set her on fire, the court heard.



Severe burns

According to the prosecution, some alarmed people present rushed to the scene to put out the fire but the victim had already suffered severe burns in the short period.

Meanwhile, the prosecution said, the accused took to her heels after setting Wutsika on fire but some workers at the restaurant caught up with her and handed her over to the Keta Police Station.

The court heard that the deceased, who suffered 80 per cent burns, died the next day at the Keta Municipal Hospital.

A post-mortem report from the hospital said the victim died of the burns.

The prosecution said during interrogation, Godsway said the deceased, who snatched her husband from her, had been getting on her nerves for a long time and exposed her to mockery.

She was initially put before the Anloga Magistrate Court and remanded in custody at the Keta Police Station.

While in police custody, Godsway and a man who was also in custody took advantage of a security lapse in the cells and indulged in sex, out of which she became pregnant.

An earlier bail application by the accused was granted by the court but she was unable to execute the bail bond.

Godsway, who gave birth to a baby boy on November 22 this year, is expected before the court again on February 22 next year for the trial to begin.