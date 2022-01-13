A 27-year old woman, Godsway Ablorde, is in the custody of the Anloga District Police for the murder of Ami Ablorde, a caterer at Woe, near Anloga in the Volta Region.

The suspect was arrested with the help of members of the Community after she attempted to commit suicide.

This was moments after setting the deceased ablaze and leaving her with life-threatening burns which led to her death.

Preliminary investigation so far has revealed that both suspect and deceased were workers at a Restaurant at Woe, but the management of the facility relieved the suspect of her duties.

Further investigation established that Godsway had the suspicion that her ejection from the restaurant was orchestrated by the deceased.

Accordingly, she had warned the management to also sack the deceased.

On 11 January 2022, about 8:00 pm, the suspect armed with a gallon containing a mixture of petrol and diesel, and a box of matches went to the Restaurant and poured the petrol and diesel mixture on the deceased and lighted the match.

The deceased who was then alone at the facility, struggled for her life until some good Samaritans rushed her to the Keta Government hospital for medical attention, but she died the next morning about 7:00 am.

The suspect was arraigned before the Anloga District Magistrate Court today and was remanded to reappear on 24 February 2022 while the investigation continues into the incident.

