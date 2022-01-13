Three passengers have sustained serious injuries after robbers attacked them at Gomoa Dabenyin on the Kasoa-Winneba road.

The injured passengers are currently at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital receiving treatment.

Adom News reports suggest six armed men blocked the Kasoa-Winneba Highway and robbed a number of cars as three passengers were shot during their operation.

A witness, Yaa Serwaa, who spoke to Adom News explained that the situation was very frightening.

“I heard people shout so I came near the scene and I saw many cars packed around, she narrated.

“A few minutes later, I heard gunshots from a distance and people talking about armed robbery attack so we helped by informing people who were driving towards that direction,” she continued.

“I heard they robbed a lot of people but before the Police got to the scene, they had already fled,” she added.

According to her, this is the third robbery attack within one week at Gomoa Dabenyin as she revealed that the same incident happened last Saturday.

The residents have, therefore, appealed to the IGP to help mount a Police barrier around to curb the frequent attacks.