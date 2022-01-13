Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency and Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, has disclosed that the construction of more classroom blocks is in the offing.

He has disclosed that the project has started in his constituency with the sod already cut in four different neighboring towns.

“School blocks and related infrastructure in my constituency, as well as neighbouring towns, are not in good shape,” he said, explaining that it’s the reason for the projects.

He said the situation has had a great effect on students’ performances in their final exams.

Speaking on Badwam on Adom TV, the Deputy Minister said he has commenced the building of 6 unit classroom blocks in his constituency.

He further spoke about some of the developmental projects being done in his constituency.

“I have been able to provide solar panels and continuing to provide light for towns in my constituency who had no access to light,” he said.

“When I came into office, over 50 towns in my constituency were not having network but I have been able to provide mobile network for 35 towns and I believe in my second term the remaining towns will have access to the same service,” he added.

He showered praises on President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for the introduction of free Senior High School.