A nine-year-old boy by the name Kwame Atta has burnt to death after a fire ravaged a four-bedroom he was occupying.

The incident occurred at Dompoase near Fomena in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

The Fomena District Fire Commander, D.O.III Oscar Opoku has confirmed the incident but said the cause of the fire is not immediately known.

He, however, said he suspects the victim who according to the grandmother, was locked up in the room, might have done something to trigger the outbreak.

Narrating the incident to Adom News, the grandmother of the deceased, Adwoa Konto, said the deceased was alone in the house when the fire occurred.

According to her, the deceased who is mentally challenged caused injury to a child she had taken the clinic for treatment during which period the fire broke.

Dora Abu, a tenant said all her belongings have been lost to the fire but she expressed gratitude to God for saving some important documents of hers.

The Dompoase Zonal National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) rep, Olivia Acquah, who also spoke in an interview said a report has been forwarded to the regional and national offices for assistance.