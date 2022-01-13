Adenta-based Brotherhood FC emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Blessed Generation Chapel International (BGCI) tournament at the Number 2 Park in Tema Community eight.

The Brotherhood Football Club won the tournament in a grand style after ending the tournament without conceding a single goal while producing six in three games.

A lone goal in the second half of the final was all that the Brothers needed to win the tournament at the expense of LA Mandela FC from Labadi.

The two-day tournament which was held from Saturday, January 7 to Sunday, January 8, 2022, had eight teams which were grouped into four with the winners of the respective groups facing off in the group stages.

Royal Anderlecht (Tema New Town), Mandela FC (Labadi), Tema City FC, Fayas Academy (Ashaiman), Felanth FC (Spintex), Blessed Live FC (Kpone), Ultimate FC (Teshie Nungua), and Brotherhood Eleven FC were the competing teams in the competition.

The winner of the competition (Brotherhood) was given the prize money of GH₵6000 while the runner-up (LA Mandela) also took home GH₵4000.

The best player and the top scorer of the tournament were both given Samsung Galaxy A22.










