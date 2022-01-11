A 65-year-old man has been killed in a house fire at Kronum in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The incident, according to reports, occurred on the evening of Monday, January 10.

Ten rooms were destroyed with the cause of the fire not yet known.

The deceased, identified as Akwasi Asare, was said to be sleeping in his room after taking medication.

His brother who was with him told Adom News he tried unsuccessfully to rescue him after the ceiling of the room caved in.

Reports say it took personnel from the Ghana Fire Service about an hour to douse the fire.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

The region, according to the Fire Service, has recorded over 60 fire outbreaks since the beginning of the year.

