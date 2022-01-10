Two persons have been injured after fire razed parts of Grand Eco Cabanas Hotel at Pepie near Abono in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The fire, according to reports, started around 9 pm on Saturday, 8 January 2022 from one of the rooms and spread to others.

Rapid intervention by firefighters, however, put the flame under control.

According to the firefighters, five out of 18 rooms including a conference hall, restaurant, director’s office, mini theatre, and laundry rooms were razed.

The Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, DO III Peter Addai confirmed the incident.

He explained a few victims were rushed to the hospital but have been treated and discharged.

He said investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The fire officer also urged the installation of gadgets including extinguishers to deal with fire incidents.

READ ALSO: