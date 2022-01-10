Soles of Hope Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, has handed over an ultramodern ICT centre and community library to the people of Kpandai in the Northern Region.

This is a part of the NGO’s efforts aimed at inculcating the habit of reading among school pupils and students at the basic and Senior High School levels.

Kpandai has benefited from the project in the last two years.

Speaking in an interview, Mrs Osei Pokua Yeboah, the president of this NGOs underscored the importance of the library in improving the academic performance of pupils in the area, saying “their vision is to ensure that every community has a library to encourage reading among students”.

She noted that as President of Soles of Hope, she was committed towards improving education at all levels in the Kpandai district, hence the provision of library to enable the beneficiary pupils to sharpen their reading skills.

The vice president of the organization, Mr. Fred Osei Yeboah further admonished the school pupils to make good use of the library provided for them since it was an important pre-requisite towards improving both their reading and writing skills.

He added: “with the provision of this facility, a unique opportunity has been provided for you to lay a solid academic foundation that would transform your lives to become responsible adults in future”.

The chief of Kpandai traditional area, Nana Kojo Atorwesa (Kpandai Wura)on behalf to his elders and people of Kpandai thanked the soles of Hope Foundation for the kind gesture done.

Finally, DCE for Kpandai, Mr. Atta Kofi Emmanuel Tatabilata, expressed gratitude to the Soles Of Hope Foundation for their well thought out plan to construct community library in the District since it was a major step towards developing the human capital in the area.

He assured the gathering that the fully stocked library constructed so far would be fully utilised towards achieving their intended objective.

The soles of Hope Foundation after handing over the library to the kpandai community again donated shirts, dresses, shoes and other material things to the residents.