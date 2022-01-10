Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Cuba has pledged to support Ghana’s education sector to help increase the country’s economic transformation agenda.

The Cuban Ambassador, Mrs Anette Chao Garcia, during her visit to Ghana, announced that her office would soon engage the Education Ministry to discuss ways her country could help advance the sector.

Her call on the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in Accra on January 8 was to formally introduce herself and discuss areas of mutual interest between the two countries, especially in education.

Mrs Garcia added that her country would offer more scholarships to Ghanaian students to study in Cuba.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education Minister, making a presentation to Mrs Anette Chao Garcia, the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana

“The people of Cuba are very happy with the state of development in Ghana and so I am here to find means of contributing towards sustaining this noble achievement by the government of Ghana,” she mentioned.

The ambassador also commended Mr. Adutwum for accepting her invitation to contribute to the development of education in Ghana and entreated other Ghanaians abroad to emulate the good example of the Minister.

According to Mr. Adutwum, the government was poised to turn the fortunes of the nation around through education hence to boost the training of needed human capital to push the nation’s development agenda.

He further stated the government was on course to improve the teaching and learning of Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics, (STEM) at all levels of education to create a level playing field for all students to pursue courses of interest to them so they could contribute effectively to national growth.

READ ALSO: