Founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has cried out after thieves raided her property for the second time.

Madam Donkor believes there is a deliberate attempt to attack her, following the latest incident at her hometown in the Ashanti Region.

The thieves tore down a temporary wooden structure she had erected and made away with 20 packets of roofing sheet, 10 sheep and 39 fowls meant to fund the building of a police post.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News’ Samuel Asare, Akua Donkor lamented the incessant thievery in the district, for which she was intending to build a police post to curb the crime rate.

She disclosed that she had teamed up with the Ghana Police Service, and had cleared a piece of land to begin the project.

However, she said some opinion leaders kicked against her project, saying she believes they could have a hand in the thievery.

On whether the police have been informed, she said plans are underway to notify the Service, and she will see to it that investigations commence and the perpetrators are brought to book.

This would be the second time Akua Donkor would be attacked in the space of three months.

On October 26, she announced that there had been an attempt on her life inside her home.

She said the attacker made away with her GHS7,000 after failing to eliminate her.

For this, the politician believes her life is in danger.

