The National Democratic Congress‘ (NDC) Agona West Secretary, Emmanuel Korley, has passed on.

Reports indicate Ortega or KK as he was popularly known passed on the dawn of Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

He was 45 years old.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, he was said to be battling a chronic disease for some time now.

He was rushed to the Swedru Government Hospital but could not make it.

Mr Korley, aside from politics, was a Biology teacher at the Swedru School of Business where he taught for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, social media has been inundated with tributes in his honour.