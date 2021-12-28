Former President John Mahama has paid courtesy calls on National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwarts Dr Tony Aidoo, Kofi Portuphy and Cecilia Johnson.

Mr Mahama with Madam Cecilia Johnson

Mr Mahama was accompanied by other party bigwigs including the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and former NDC Secretary, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya.

Others were former Information Minister under PNDC, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Kofi Attor, former Health Minister, Madam Sherry Ayittey, Julius Debrah and Victor Smith.

The visit was part of an exercise to check up on senior comrades of the party amid the Christmas festivities.

Madam Johnson is a former Chairperson of the Council of State with Mr Portuphy a former NDC National Chairman while Dr Tony Aidoo served as a former Ambassador and former Deputy Defence Minister.