Mumuni Abudu Seidu, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) comrade for Wa Central, has passed on.

Though the cause of his death is not immediately known, the news of his demise broke out on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Former President John Mahama, took to his Facebook page to announce the death as he recalled Alhaji Seidu’s contribution to the party.

According to Mr Mahama, the deceased was one of the stabilising forces in Parliament for President Rawlings’ administration, adding he was a key member of the NDC in the Upper West Region.

READ MORE:

He noted himself together with other comrades visited the deceased not long ago at his Wa residence.

Mr Mahama went on to express his condolence to the bereaved family.

Read the full post below: