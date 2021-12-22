Former President John Dramani Mahama has refuted claims that President Nana Akufo-Addo sought his intervention in the controversy surrounding the e-levy Bill in Parliament.

Commenting on his Facebook page on Wednesday, the former President indicated that he has not had any conversation with the President on the controversial Bill, currently before the country’s legislature.

According to him, he hosted Gabby Otchere-Darko at his residence at the request of the President on December 21. Mr Mahama said the conversation with Mr Otchere-Darko focused on pertinent issues of national interest and not the substantive issue of the e-levy Bill.

“President Akufo-Addo did not seek my intervention in the E-levy impasse. I received Gabby Otchere-Darko, at his request, at my residence on Tuesday, 21st December, 2021. Among issues we discussed was the desire of Ghanaians to see the two major political parties working together for the interest of the nation.”

Mr Mahama added that, “We discussed, also, how dialogue can be deployed to ensure Parliamentary issues are agreed consensually before coming on the floor to avoid what happened recently in the House.

“We further discussed opening channels of communication between the leaders of the two parties including a possible meeting with the President at a future date.”

He concluded by saying that, “at no time was there any discussion specifically about the President requiring my intervention in the impasse on the E-levy”.