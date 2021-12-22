Ghanaian rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, aka Guru, has gained admission to the University of Ghana (Legon) to further his education.

The songwriter under the record label NKZ, will be reading Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

The Lapaz Toyota hitmaker took to his Twitter page to share the amazing news with fans and followers.

Guru also shared a photo of his admission confirmation.

The post received divergent views from followers.

Check out the post below: