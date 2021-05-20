Musician Kuami Eugene has debunked rumours that the Maradona Adwenfi in his Sika Aba Fie remix was targeted at colleague musician, Guru.

According to him, his rap was inspired by the legendary Argentina footballer, Diego Maradona, adding that it was a mere coincidence that Guru bears the same name.

He claimed that the footballer once scored a goal with his hand and because there was no video Assistant Referee the referees could not detect it.

The VGMA Artiste of the Year, born Eugene Marof, added that he is not the type of artiste who will deliberately do a diss song for his fellow artiste.

“I know the song has generated controversy and has become topical but I don’t have that time to do a song to badmouth someone,’’ he told Accra-based EBN.